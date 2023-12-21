Thursday, December 21st, 2023

Summary: It’s cloudy, warm and humid with isolated showers along a disturbance across the big country. Later this evening expect cloud cover to decrease as showers push east with clouds building back in with a chance for patchy fog. Thursday and Saturday will be our best shot at rain chances with rain accumulation between .25″-.50″ expected. Rain clear early Christmas eve with another front clearing skies Christmas day leaving a cold, near freezing night leading into Wednesday (Kwanzaa).

Today: Cloudy, overcast skies with a warm start and isolated showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with skies clearing as rain pushes east. Patchy fog could build back by dawn. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH