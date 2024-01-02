Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024

Summary: Temperatures still staying below average when it comes to temperatures but we are expecting to see some rainfall in the bucket with accumulations between 0.10″-0.50″ across the big country. Rain begins out west and pushes east with a higher concentration of heavy showers out towards areas of the heartland. Temperatures are expected to warm as skies clear and fog retreats by Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front ushers in strong winds by Thursday with the front finally rolling through by Friday. We see a quick warm up before seeing another cold front Monday of next week brining in cooler weather to the big country.

Today: Cool, overcast skies with spotty showers by the afternoon through the evening. High Temperature: 45° Winds: SSE>ENE 5 MPH

Tonight: Warm with overcast skies as showers end overnight. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: ENE 5 MPH