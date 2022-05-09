FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM, it was warm and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and low 80’s under mostly clear skies.

Record breaking heat will return today. Expect highs well into the hundreds. The daily record high for Abilene today is 101°(1886). Today, I am forecasting 104°. Make sure to practice heat safety and hydrate. It will be a dry heat with a breezy southwest wind. The dry air and the wind will give us elevated to critical fire weather. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of the Western and Northwestern Big Country from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. this evening. Expect critical fire weather in those areas. An isolated non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during peak heating. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay breezy overnight.

Temperatures will cool down a little on Tuesday, however the humidity will increase. This will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer is actually reading. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s with partly sunny skies. The moisture will help to fuel storm chances. Storms look to fire up on a dryline west of our area Tuesday afternoon. During the late afternoon and evening those storms will move into our area. I am going with a 30% chance of storms during this time-frame. Storm chances will end overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a continuation of the unusually hot temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 90’s with lots of sun. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday will see above average temperatures with a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening storms. Most areas will stay dry.

A cold front looks to move in Sunday morning. The forecast looks to stay dry and hot with temperatures only falling into the low 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:45 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday