Tuesday, November 7th, 2023

Summary: Sunny skies as we embark on election day with temperatures likely to break the old record high of about 89° set back in 1968. The warmth will stick around heading into tomorrow out ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday about midnight. We will likely see the record high come in the twilight hours early Thursday morning decreasing gradually throughout the day thanks to the front, cloud cover and widespread showers. with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 40’s before seeing a slight rebound in temperatures by Friday. Expect below average temperatures looking ahead into Veteran’s day.

Today: Sunny skies with a possible record high this election day. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear, warm and windy night. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 10-20 G 30 MPH