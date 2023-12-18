Monday, December 18th, 2023

Summary: Sunny, near seasonal temperatures at least through today with cloud cover and wind speeds increasing. Almost 70° by the halfway point before cloud cover continues to pile on with Santa bringing in more rain chances by the holiday weekend.

Today: Sunny skies with cooler temperatures compared to yesterday with a few clouds moving into the region by later this evening. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N>ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight, however, the temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer tonight than this morning (35°) due to cloud cover. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: ENE 5 MPH