Thursday, December 14th, 2023

Summary: We are much awaiting the rain expected over the big country. However, the low pressure we were banking on staying south got pulled further north. That, unfortunately, has pulled the rain chances further to our north, curbing rain accumulations. Now we are anticipating between .25″-1.5″ of rain. Yesterday these accumulations were between 1″-3″ , thanks to that low pressure system.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers through the evening with temperatures near seasonal. High Temperature: 58° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Isolated showers becoming a bit heavier in intensity overnight into Friday morning. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SSE 10-20 MPH