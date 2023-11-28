Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are holding steady for now but will see a decent increase by Thursday with an increase in humidity along a cold front providing lift and a chance for storms out east. Until then, expect winds and temperatures to steadily increase. A cold front moves in on December first bringing in cooler weather ushering in seasonal temperatures with a weak cold front into the weekend.

Today: Sunny and seasonal to start the morning with cloud cover clearing allowing for temperatures to rise. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and seasonal. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: S 5 MPH