Monday, December 4th, 2023

Summary: a sunny, near seasonal day thanks to a cold front early this morning pushing through the lone start state. Another cold front is expected to move in by tomorrow brining in dry, cool air from the Rockies. Moisture and temperatures will increase to well above average into the low 80’s before a cold front moves through. However, both cold fronts as of now appear to be rather dry. A dry line pushes in by Friday allowing for temperatures to quickly heat up before a cold front by Saturday knocks down temperatures to below average.

Today: Sunny skies following a morning cold front allowing for a 5°-10° drop. A few upper level clouds will be possible by later this evening. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5 MPH

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold night thanks to radiational cooling following the morning front. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: SW>NE 5 MPH