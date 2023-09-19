Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine to start the morning with a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon through the evening before coming to a close by early Wednesday morning before clearing out. Temperatures before the first day of Fall will be into the 90’s before seeing a cold front to welcome in the Fall weather by next week. Rain chances could be isolated but still holding on through the week into next Monday.

Today: Sunny and breezy with a chance for isolated showers through the early lunch hour with strong to severe storms along a dry-line. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Overnight storms clearing allowing for mostly clear conditions before early morning showers kick off. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH