Friday, November 10th, 2023

Summary: Well, we made it to Friday and temperatures are a bit cool this morning following the cold, dry air from the cold front. Temperatures today will still remain below average with a chance to see some light showers/ drizzle through early Friday morning. We were able to pick up 0.09″ of an inch at the Abilene regional airport. However, most of our surrounding areas were able to pick up close to 0.5″. While rainfall accumulation was lack-luster, don’t fret! We have more chances for rain in the forecast as our next cold front brings another chance for showers with a slight cool down to start the work week. Heading into the middle of next week temperatures are expected to increase into the 70’s for a high. Veteran’s day will start of with abundant cloud cover with skies clearing through the evening.

Today: Partly sunny conditions with a chance for some light drizzle as skies slowly try to clear through the evening. High Temperature:62° Winds: NE 10 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloud skies with temperatures close to seasonal. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH