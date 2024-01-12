Friday, January 12th, 2024

Summary: Two of our next 4 cold fronts between here and Friday have arrived ushering in the cold air. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 am with the potential to see some dangerously cold temperatures with chances for precipitation increasing heading into Monday and Tuesday as the last of the cold air pushes east. The Arctic cold front is set to arrive by Saturday late afternoon. Expect negative wind chills Monday and Tuesday morning with the potential to see freezing rain/drizzle by Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up to above average by Thursday before our last cold front pushes through.

Today: Sunny following snow flurries and a cold front overnight Friday morning. Temperatures below average and cooler than yesterday. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WNW 10-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with clouds building up as winds shift south. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.