Thursday, January 11th, 2024

Summary: Things warm up well above average with temperatures for most of the big country into the 70’s/ Winds stay rather breezy with a wind advisory coming into effect starting late tonight into early Friday morning thanks to two cold fronts. The second front has a chance to bring with it a few snow flurries for our most northern counties. Following the front expect a hard freeze into early Friday morning. Temperatures top out in the low 50’s Friday, then rebound slightly Saturday with a warm front before our Arctic front Sunday. Models have updated and shown some daytime heating following the front with brutal temperatures behind with front with negative wind chills and possible moisture surge Sunday night into Monday morning (MLK) with a chance for a wintry mix- likely freezing drizzle, ice pellets/snow. Luckily not all are expected to see the chance (only central and eastern areas.) Storm plans to move out in a hurry leaving temperatures below freezing for nearly 72 hours likely.

Today: Sunshine with warm temperatures and breezy winds thanks to some heating. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Hard freeze overnight as two cold fronts move in with partly cloudy conditions as the front moves in with the potential for snow flurries up north. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: SW>WNW 20-25 G 40 MPH