Tuesday, January 16th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are slightly warmer today but still expected to be near or below freezing. Light winds out of the north in the morning will keep wind chills in the negatives Tuesday morning as you head back to school/work. As we move into the evening winds will arrive out of the south bringing a warmth overnight despite clear skies. Temperatures tomorrow will be above freezing, breezy winds will follow with temperatures increasing through Thursday before a cold front moves through. Bring temperatures below average through the weekend. Temperatures will push back up to seasonal by Monday with rain chances increasing and looking more likely/positive.

Today: Sunny, still below freezing with skies clearing in the morning with wind chills to start the day below 0°. High Temperature: 30° Winds: N>s 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Freezing, clear night with temperatures falling into the upper teens with calm southerly winds. Low Temperature: 18° Winds: S 5-10 MPH