Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Summary: Sunny and summer-like throughout the next two days, tomorrow and Friday we will see scattered on and off rain showers, that will keep temperatures into the mid 90’s. This weekend winds continue to increase in velocity with temperatures dropping into the 80’s on Monday following a weak cold front. However, the front will bring an increase in rain chances bring life back to some Texan lawns.

Today: Sunny and warm day with a light breeze as temperatures climb into the triple digits. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm night ahead. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: N 5-15 MPH