Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80’s well above average as a surface high dominates out ahead of a “cold” front , well a rather weak front. You might notice the chance in wind speed and direction but not so much the change in temperature. In fact, temperatures will continue to climb into this weekend with temperatures reaching the 90°+ readings. Heading into next week we are watching a tropical disturbance near the eastern pacific, alongside a front moving through the middle of next week will bring an increase in rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Today: Sunny with a few upper level clouds, breezy winds with temperatures above normal. High Temperature: 88° Winds: MPH

Tonight: Seasonal, clear night ahead as a cold front moves in by midnight. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: S 5-10 MPH