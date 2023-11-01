Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are expected to continue on a warming trend as a high pressure takes over. Frost on some windshields possible this morning as well with a freeze warning until 10am. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80’s which will be about 8°-10°’s above average. Heading into Friday, expect wind speeds to increase with a potential for gusts up to 30 mph. Our clocks will “fall” back on our as daylight saving comes to a close. Then a rather mild cold front will greet us heading into Monday night keeping temperatures into the 70’s for the start of next week.

Today: Sunny and cool, clear day with some early morning frost and a freeze warning through 10am. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear, cold and calm night ahead. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: S 5-10 MPH