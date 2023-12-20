Wednesday, December 20th, 2023

Summary: Today will be dry, cloudy but warm, much like yesterday only with a few hours of clearing. Temperatures tonight will stay warm thanks to cloud cover with rain showers overnight through the day Thursday. Heading into Friday I do believe we will see showers ending by the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Heading into Saturday rain showers build back up into Christmas eve morning before clearing out thanks to a cold front bringing in sunny skies and below average temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy with brief clearing this morning before seeing upper-mid level clouds moving back in to the lone star state. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm with breezy winds. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 MPH