Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Summary: High pressure dominates leaving behind perfectly sunny conditions for those making plans to attend the Rangers world series parade. Temperatures will stay below average today with temperatures warming up into the weekend continuing into next week with mid 80’s for a high. Then, a cold front arrives Wednesday with strong winds by Saturday as we turn back clocks one hour by Sunday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine , however, those temperatures will be a bit deceiving as they will be below average. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-15 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Clear, calm and near seasonal night lies ahead. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 10-15 MPH