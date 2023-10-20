Friday, October 20th, 2023

Summary: Unseasonable warm today with temperatures heading into next week a bit cooler and wetter compared to today. Winds expected to increase as cloud cover and moisture from Norma take over. Models are still in disagreement across the board with timing and strength of the thunderstorms. The main consistency is cooler, wetter weather with a cold front bring in cooler than normal temperatures into the back half of the month. We have a few more days to clear up the uncertainty, so stick with us while we keep working to better the forecast.

Today: Plenty of sunshine as a high pressure at mid-levels dominates allowing temperatures to climb into the 90°s. High Temperature: 94° Winds: W>N 5-10MPH

Tonight: Clear with cloud cover increasing through the evening into the overnight to mostly cloudy conditions. Low Temperature: 93° Winds: ENE 5 MPH