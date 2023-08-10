Good Thursday morning! A mild start to the morning with temps in the 70’s thanks to a cold front. Still expecting another record breaking day for highs across the area. A chance of showers and storms are possible this evening after 5pm. Things should quiet down by midnight tonight. A hot and dry end to the week with gusty winds returning this weekend.
Interactive Radar
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Newsletter
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now