Friday, August 4th, 2023

Summary: We are expecting the high pressure system to remain near our region through the long term. A weak cold front is expected to enter the area Monday bringing a slight relief from the temperatures along with a slight chance for showers and storms early next week.

Today: Very hot and dry conditions today. Heat advisories and excessive heat warning are set to expire at 9pm tonight but expecting them the get updated through the weekend. There is also a red flag warning until 1am Saturday due to breezy conditions and very low humidity values.