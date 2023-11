Thursday, November 30th, 2023

Today: Mostly cloud, drizzly start with patchy fog out ahead of a warm front . Following a dry line we should expect to see some clearing , allowing for an above average temperature. High Temperature:° Winds: S>WSW 10-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy night due to a dry-line and cold front combination with gusty winds. Low Temperature:° Winds: WSW>NNW 5-20 G 30 MPH