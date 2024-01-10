Wednesday, January 10th, 2024

Summary: Lots to discuss in the forecast up ahead, we are a couple of days out with our next weather-maker and arrival of Arctic air into the big country. Before then we have to go through two more cold fronts and a nice warm up into tomorrow. A cold front will rebound from Saturday’s warm front with the Arctic front moving in by Sunday with howling winds and potential for temperatures to be 30°-50° below average (58°). Temperatures are expected to drop all day Sunday with the high arriving around midnight. Wind chills also have the potential to be in the negatives Early Monday/Tuesday morning. We are watching moisture and available precipitable water into the weekend/next week. Temperatures are a bit more in agreement across weather models, however, moisture will be the big question. Likely the coldest air of the season so far expected this weekend into Tuesday. Make sure you are planning ahead by remembering the 4 p’s. Pets, people, plants and pipes. Make sure to also get a check of the heater and winterize your vehicles.

Today: Clouds decrease throughout the night with sunny skies by early morning through the evening with breezy winds. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW>W 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Clear night with temperatures above freezing with calmer winds. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: W 5-10 MPH