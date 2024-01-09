Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

Summary: A cold start to Tuesday as children prepare for back to school. Temperatures will be in the 30’s with feels-like temperatures in the upper teens to low 20’s thanks to last nights cold front and northerly breezy winds. Temperatures will continue to climb up until Thursday night before a strong cold front arrive by the end of the week pushing south Arctic air. We are watching for possibilities of rain ahead of our next cold fronts. However, patterns/trends are coming into agreement with a cold, shallow air moving in next week. Temperatures could be below freezing for a high Monday and Tuesday for the MLK holiday week. We are still continuing to fine-tune the forecast along with a few details . Until then, hold on to your hats because Texas is about to go for a ride from mama nature.

Today: Sunny with a light breeze following yesterday nights cold front. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NW 10-20 G 35 MPH

Tonight: Clear night with temperatures hovering above freezing with a slight breeze. Low Temperature: 34° Winds: W>SSW 5-15 G 20 MPH