ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Walk For Freedom and Beyond Trafficking will host a walk to fight human trafficking on Saturday, October 15.

Walk For Freedom is an annual day of awareness and local action in the fight to end human trafficking. This day spreads throughout hundreds of cities with this message: modern-day slavery still exists and is often hidden in plain sight.

The Abilene walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Everman Park. Participants will walk through Cypress Street to the Abilene Convention Center and end back at Everman Park, where local leaders will speak to the community. The line-up will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the event will come to a close at noon.

Throughout the walk, participants can hold signs and pass out flyers to the community to bring awareness to human trafficking. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks, human trafficking education, free snack and drinks, children’s area with pumpkin painting, face painting and a chalk art contest.

To participate, visit Walk For Freedom’s website.