BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) is getting ready to host its inaugural Walk/Run or Cycle fundraiser, which it hopes to continue annually. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards purchasing a pumper truck for the VFD.

To help kick off Fire Prevention Month, which is observed every October since 1922, the Buffalo Gap VFD will be hosting a fundraiser open to adults and children. At the fundraiser, you may choose to walk, run cycle, or simply donate and enjoy the dunk tank, face painting, bouncy house and more.

Buffalo Gap VFD’s Walk/Run or Cycle fundraiser will take place at Vine and West Streets in Buffalo Gap on Saturday, October 1.

Click here to register.

You can also register at the event, starting at 9:00 in the morning.

The bicycle ride, which begins at 10:00 a.m., is a 12.5 mile event. Click here for the bike route.

The Walk/Run will start at 10:30 a.m., on a three mile trail. Click here for the route map.

The event is free, but Buffalo Gap VFD does encourage donations. You may donate cash at the event or click here to make an online donation.

The first 25 kids (ages 10 and younger) to show up to the fundraiser will receive a free water gun.