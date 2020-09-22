Walk to end Alzheimers, family members share their stories

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Alzheimer’s dementia impacts over five million Americans.

For Molly Moser, she has a personal connection to the disease.

Molly says, “Both of my grandparents were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I lost my grandma to Alzheimer’s in 2019, it was 2019. And then I just recently lost my grandpa a few weeks ago to Alzheimer’s.”

Tamara Hunter also has been impacted by the disease. Her father passed away from Alzheimer’s and her mother is currently battling the disease now. When Tamara Hunter found out that her mom had the disease, she moved to Abilene to take care of her.

Tamara says, “Its where I’m supposed to be. I’m being an obedient child and this is where I want to be, there was never a doubt.” And while this disease continues to impact millions, these two local women hope to see the first Alzheimer’s survivor.

For more information on Alzheimer’s, go to https://www.alz.org or on https://www.facebook.com/events/645500136293336/ .



The North Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be participating in the walk to end Alzheimer’s on September 26, 2020.