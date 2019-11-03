Walkers hit the track for healthier hearts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many braved the cold Saturday morning at Grover Nelson park for a very good reason.

The Abilene American Heart Association’s annual Heartwalk had visitors hearts beating toward a cure for cardiovascular disease.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans both men and women.”Frann smith with the association lost her grandfather to a heart attack. “That’s where my passion comes from,” said Frann.

She wants to help others avoid similar health problems which can start with.

“15 minutes of walking a day can lower your risk immensely.”

Worried about the cold? Smith has a solution to that too.

“Walk inside the mall it’s nice and inside.”

Meaning there’s no excuse for not moving your feet for a healthier heartbeat.

