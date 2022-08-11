Texas A&M Forest Service’s emergency helicopter drops water on Walking Fire, burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land (Aug. 11, 2022)

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening.

This fire began between County Roads 468 and 474.

Multiple county fire departments have been hard at work to contain the flames, but struggled to make it through a thick line of trees. Ground crews and brush trucks are being used to help clear some trees and draw containment lines.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to help, and help they did. An emergency helicopter was used to drop water on the blaze.

According to the forest service’s incident map, the Walking Fire was 40% contained and 18 acres in size as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No additional information has been released.