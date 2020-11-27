Walmart releases Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has released their deals for Cyber Monday, the online shopping holiday after Black Friday.

This year, Walmart’s Cyber Monday event will begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30 on Walmart.com, and will offer customers thousands of deals on top gifts across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and more.

Contactless shipping and pickup options may also be available.

A few of the top deals available on Walmart.com this Cyber Monday include:

  • onn. 60” Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288
  • Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)
  • Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)
  • BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)
  • Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14″ HD Display – a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)
  • Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)
  • 1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

