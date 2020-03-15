1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church, Abilene Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Highland Church of Christ Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD South Side Baptist Church TSTC - All Campuses University Church of Christ Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced Saturday its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The retail giant says this will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation, according to a news release from the company.

The temporary operating hours begin Sunday, March 15.

Earlier in the day, retailers like HEB and Kroger announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News