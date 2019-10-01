Walmart victim’s husband arrested, charged with DWI

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was tragically killed in the August 3 Walmart shooting was arrested and charged with DWI late Monday night.

Jail records show that Basco was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and also had three unpaid traffic warrants for driving without a license and failure to signal a turn, all dating to incidents before the Walmart shooting.

KTSM was initially notified of the arrest early Tuesday morning by a viewer who wished to remain anonymous. She said police called to say Basco was being arrested for DWI near the ACE Hardware at the intersection of Pershing and Piedras. EPPD requested his new Ford Escape be picked up by a friend so it was not impounded.

The viewer told KTSM she only met Basco after the Walmart shooting and wanted to help him, but says she now wants to distance herself from the widower.

In the weeks following the Walmart shooting, Basco was showered with support from the El Paso community. He asked El Paso to attend Reckard’s funeral which resulted in more than a thousand people attending the service, with crowds lined around the block at La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Home on Piedras.

Perches Funeral Home said they were inundated with calls from those wishing to send gifts, flowers, and other items to support Basco during his late wife’s service.

On August, 19, Basco was given a brand new Ford Escape from Casa Ford after his vehicle was reportedly stolen the night of Reckard’s funeral and found wrecked the next morning. This was after Casa Ford made repairs to the SUV that belonged to his wife just days after the shooting.

As KTSM previously reported, El Paso Police said Basco did not report the SUV as stolen or vandalized.

Basco’s bond was listed at $2,500, which he had not posted as of early Tuesday morning.

