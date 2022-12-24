ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Each year, the Outlaws and Legends Music Fest brings in many singers/songwriters from all over world to perform in Abilene. The winner of the 2023 Songwriter Competition will get to perform on the same stage as artists like Willie Nelson and Carly Pearce.

Any band or artist may try out, but the contest will only take 48 entries total. The competition will be hosted at Heff’s Burgers in Abilene and will be judged by pro radio PD’s and songwriters. Participants will be judged on song quality, creativity and crowd response.

To compete, bands/artist must register online on Outlaws and Legends website. Participants must complete in one of the preliminary events on January 6, 3, 20 and 27 at Heff’s Burgers. The winners from each preliminary competition will then perform at the finals on January 27, where the overall winner will be selected.

The winner of the finals will get a 30 minute set on the main stage, ten general weekend passes, VIP tickets for the band/crew and will be allowed to sell merchandise in the ‘merch hut’.