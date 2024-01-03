ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you put up the “gone fishin'” sign a hundred times only to return empty handed? Well, get ready to come home with a big catch in Abilene this winter when Lytle Creek gets filled ahead of an online and on-site competition that could get you some new fishing gear!

Texas Parks & Wildlife will unload more than 1,000 rainbow trout at Cal Young Park prior to the Trout Fest online giveaway. Parks and Rec will announce a winner on Friday, January 19.

There are two ways to participate in the free competition. The on-site Trout Fest at Cal Young Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13. Or, you can participate virtually between the 10th and 15th by following this link or scanning a QR code found on Lytle Creek and Cal Young Park sign.

Abilene Parks and Rec stressed that you may fish as much as you’d like between January 10 and 15, just be sure to scan the QR code each time.

Age groups for fishing include:

Up to 8 years old with an adult

9-12 with an adult

13-17 with an adult

18 and older

Winning categories include:

Longest Trout

Biggest “Other” Fish

Most Days Fished

Most Fish Caught

Winners can take home fishing gear including new rods and tackles!

Be mindful, fishers 17 years and older must have a valid fishing license to fish out of any public body of water in Texas.