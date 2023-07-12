ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of nine suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Derek Stokes – Injury to Elderly

Charles Lee Timms – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest

Isaac David Zemke – Possession of Meth

Adam ‘Chongo’ Salinas – Solicitation of a Minor

Artis Morris – Assault of Pregnant Person

Kitty Nell Knight – Injury to Child

Charles ‘Peepaw’ Stanfiel – Possession of Child Pornography

Cori Dejuan Fingers – Assault of Pregnant Person, Publish Intimate Material

Damor Quavon Barnes (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Two counts of Injury to Child, Possession of Meth

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the capture of any of the suspects and a $1000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on ‘Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.’