ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of nine suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
Derek Stokes – Injury to Elderly
Charles Lee Timms – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest
Isaac David Zemke – Possession of Meth
Adam ‘Chongo’ Salinas – Solicitation of a Minor
Artis Morris – Assault of Pregnant Person
Kitty Nell Knight – Injury to Child
Charles ‘Peepaw’ Stanfiel – Possession of Child Pornography
Cori Dejuan Fingers – Assault of Pregnant Person, Publish Intimate Material
Damor Quavon Barnes (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Two counts of Injury to Child, Possession of Meth
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the capture of any of the suspects and a $1000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.
Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on ‘Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.’