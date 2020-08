ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Shaquetta Griffin Mays, 31, is the woman being sought by police.

Police said she may be driving a blue Hyuandia Elantra with paper tags 82431P1.

Any information on her whereabouts can be reported to police at 325-673-8331 or to Abilene Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.