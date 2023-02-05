TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An update from a pursuit in Tye on February 3 reveals the identity of the man who fled from police.

Just before 6:00 p.m. February 3, Tye PD initiated a felony pursuit that traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. Police are still looking for the driver, but have identified him as 32-year-old Roberto G. Urias.

Courtesy of Tye Police Department

Urias is wanted by U.S. Marshals and the Tye Police Department. According to a Facebook post from Tye PD, Urias is a criminal gang member that travels around Abilene, Midland and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police are working to draft warrants for Felony Evading Police, Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Peace Officer.

Urias was last seen in a 2011 white Ford pickup extended cab with license plate DZS4374. Tye PD asks that if you see this person, call 911.