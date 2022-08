COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department sent out an alert Wednesday, searching for a local criminal.

Robert “Eric” Kehl is wanted out of Comanche County on numerous warrants for Felony Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault and a warrant out of Pardon and Parole.

If you see Kehl or know where he could be hiding, you are encouraged to contact the Comanche Police Department at (325) 356-3074.