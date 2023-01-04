ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended.

Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene.

Courtesy of Taylor County Jail

21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block of Sycamore Street. In an attempt to evade police officers, he drove through yards and crashed into a female driver. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to make contact and apprehend Joiner. He was wanted for a Motion to Revoke for an Aggravated Assault charge. He will now be charged, on top of previous charges, with another Aggravated Assault and Felony Evading in a Vehicle for fleeing.

He has been transported to the Taylor County Jail. A juvenile passenger was in Joiner’s vehicle and was uninjured.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.