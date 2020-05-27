Game wardens recover reported drowning victim at Lake Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person died in a reported drowning incident Sunday at Lake Colorado City.

According to a social media post by the Texas Game Wardens, a call went out for a reported drowning Sunday at the lake as storms approached.

The wardens tried to make a recovery but were forced off the water by the approaching storms, according to the post.

The victim was recovered Monday.

No identifying information on the victim has been released.