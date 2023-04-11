BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Conditions were fairly quiet across the Big Country Tuesday as plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and a light breeze was felt throughout area.

The showers and storms that rolled through the couple of days prior brought much needed rain to the area, giving a little bit of help to the plants and vegetation around the area.

However, those storms did not help the overall drought conditions. There still are extreme drought conditions across the area. Here’s a look at those conditions below:

The driest parts of the area are out west from Mitchell County through Nolan and Fisher counties into Jones and Taylor counties. Also, in the Heartland area of Comanche and Mills counties.

The rest of the area still experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. West Texas is known to have been rather dry over the past few years.

Since the spring season started this year, there has been an increase of showers and storms over the area. However, this year’s rainfall totals have been relatively low.

Rainfall amounts this year range anywhere from 1-2 inches in Snyder and Mitchell counties, to 5-7 inches in Haskell to Throckmorton counties. That’s why the drought conditions are a bit better up to the north compared to out west or the southeast of the region. The more rain accumulates the better drought conditions become.

Unfortunately, there won’t be much to help those dry conditions as we are not expected to see much rain over the next several days.

Below is the 6–10-day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

Most of the Lone Star State will be under slightly above normal precipitation amounts. For the Big Country, which normally doesn’t get much rainfall, this outlook will not help our drought conditions much.

Weather will continue to be quiet tonight across the Big Country. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s with generally light winds about 5-10 miles per hour.

Wednesday is predicted to be a great day across the area, with highs returning to the 80s featuring sunny skies and light winds from the south.

A dryline is expected to approach the area Friday, which will bring gusty winds back to the area Thursday with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Highs could reach the upper 80s to 90s in some areas Friday.

For the weekend, a cold front will make its way through the area Saturday cooling temperatures down just a few degrees. Highs are forecasted to be in the upper 70s.

Sunday can be a bit chilly to start the day. But with plenty of sunshine, highs should get back into the 80s by the afternoon.

A warming trend will continue to start the week. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected sometime early next week.

As always, BCH meteorologists will keep you posted with any updates for weather in the Big Country.