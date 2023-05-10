ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As temperatures begin to rise in the Key City, it’s important to keep your furry friends happy – not only by making sure they’re protected from the heat, but also from fleas and ticks.

These pesky parasites flourish in warm climates and then come out to bite. Dogs and cats can run the risk of catching flea or tick-borne illnesses. Abilene pest control companies have seen a spike in fleas and ticks due to the mix of recent heavy rain and now warmer temperatures, according to President of Bug Blasters Pest Control Tanner Jones.

“Whenever we get rain, it brings all of the insects to the surface, but also fleas like hot and humid conditions. I have a feeling once the temperatures warm up, it will really be a big issue,” Jones explained.

As a preventative measure, experts suggest having yards treated, even if you haven’t experienced any fleas or ticks. Manager of Jackson Brothers Feed and Seed Jimmy Wylie explained that while treating animals can help, treating the yard will lower the risk of fleas and ticks over time.

“First thing they need to understand is that they need to get the habitat of the dog under control. So, a lot of people want to put something simple like some drops on the dog or dip the dog, but if they don’t treat the yard then they’re going to have that reoccurring problem over and over again,” said Wylie.

They shared additional tips such as monitor pets and avoid the spread of fleas and ticks by treating them as soon as possible. It’s also important to make sure dogs are on a heartworm preventative as the mosquitoes begin to emerge and to dump out any containers with standing water.