Warm through the weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This year there has been a widespread increase in mail-in voting across the country, and that includes Taylor County. According to the Taylor County Elections Office, this year they sent out 6,390 mail-in ballots, which is a 61% increase from 2016.

"In big elections such as this, we do bring in two or three part time people to help us, with nothing else but data entry," said Taylor County Elections Administrator Freda Ragan.