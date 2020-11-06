Warm through the weekend

The warmth we see today across the Big Country will continue through the weekend with those afternoon highs expected to be well above normal and near the 80 degree mark through Sunday. For the rest of today, we will see plenty of sunshine with clear skies and the afternoon high getting up to around 78 degrees. The winds will be on the light side and be out of the west southwest at around 5 mph. For tonight you will see mostly clear skies and temperatures not too bad with the overnight low only getting down to about 57 degrees. The winds will continue to be light and be out of the south southeast at around 10 mph.