ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With November in the rear view mirror, temperatures in the first week of December have been unseasonably warm across the Big Country and majority of the state of Texas.

The average high for this time of year is around 62°. The daily highs for the month have been at least 65°, with temperatures expected to keep rising to near 80° on Friday.

There is a potential to tie or break the record high on Friday. The current record high is 81°, set in 2019. BCH meteorologists will keep you updated on that progression.

How long will this warm trend last? The clip attached shows the latest outlooks for temperature and precipitation.

We are anticipating a very strong cold front to move into the area after midnight Friday into early Saturday morning. That will bring a big drop to temperatures here in the Big Country.

As mentioned, temperatures will be near 80° Friday. Potential lows for Saturday morning will be around 45°. That’s a drop of at least 35 degrees within a 24-hour time frame.

The forecasted high Saturday will only get in the mid-to-upper 50s, about 56° expected here in the Key City. Temperatures will struggle to warm up behind the front Sunday as well.

As we look a little further ahead to the week leading up to Christmas, it seems that temperatures will eventually rebound from the upcoming cold front this weekend.

Below is the upcoming temperature trend valid for December 12 through 18:

Temperatures the week before Christmas are trending in a slightly warmer than normal direction. Overall temperatures should not get much warmer than 80°. These conditions are based on average temperatures for this time of year.

For instance, the average high temperature in Abilene on December 12 is 58.8°F. Slightly warmer conditions will range from 60 to 68 degrees. Temperatures in the 70s would be considered well above average.

Temperatures should remain close to where they have been recently; in the mid-to-upper 60s. There could be some days cooler than others, generally speaking temperatures will be warmer.

On the other hand, the precipitation outlook has not been kind to us here in the great State of Texas. We have been in a bit of a dry spell, and it seems like these conditions will continue for at least the next week to week-and-a-half.

There is a slight chance of hope for some rainfall on the horizon:

This outlook seems to have a wave-like pattern associated with the wetter and drier zones. If this holds true, we will be considered fortunate to have rainfall, as majority of the US will remain drier than normal like it has been recently.

The West Coast, Central Plains, and Florida are the only areas with an increased chance for rainfall. We are not certain how much rainfall we could receive as of now, but we will gather more information as we inch closer to this time period.

As temperatures appear above normal with wetter conditions, it doesn’t seem like we will receive any snowfall anytime soon.

BCH meteorologists will keep you updated with any changes to the holiday forecast as they become available. Who knows, Santa may have a few tricks along with gifts around Christmas Eve.