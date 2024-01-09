ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It seems like that time of the year has arrived to the Big Country. The artic blast of cold air is set to make a dive to the south once again by late this weekend. But before we get real cold, we can enjoy a couple of short, warmer days.

Before the arctic air makes its way here, we will have the luxury of enjoying warmer weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s on both days.

Winds are also expected to calm down for the next couple of days. Wind speeds will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour from the southwest with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Friday is when things start to become interesting. The next strong mid latitude cyclone will move from the Southern Plains on northeast into the Great Lakes region.

Below is the surface fronts forecast valid for 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. It shows the mid latitude cyclone located just east of Oklahoma.

West Central Texas will get dry slotted due to unfavorable location and fast movement of this system. However, a cold front will move south across the area Friday, bringing colder temperatures and windy conditions with wind chills in the teens Friday morning.

An arctic airmass will build to our north late this week, especially behind the next storm system pictured above.

The similarities with negative NAO/AO values favor the very cold air mass to dive south across the central and southeast CONUS this weekend and next week, including into the Southern Plains.

The arctic cold front will move south across our area on Sunday with temperatures falling 20-30 degrees shortly after the frontal passage.

Lows by Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the lower to mid-teens across much of the area with wind chills a few degrees below zero, north of a San Angelo to Brownwood line.

Highs will only recover into the 30s to lower 40s Monday afternoon. The NWS office in San Angelo is going with a dry forecast during this time.

BCH meteorologists will keep an eye on this impressive system over the next few days and keep you updated on any rain, sleet, or snow potential. Enjoy the warmer weather, but don’t let it fool you. Prepare for the much colder weather next week and stay up to date with the latest forecast.