WARNING: Coleman PD warning citizens about scam calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Police Department is warning citizens about phone scammers requesting social security numbers and other personal info.

“We have had a few reports of someone calling from ‘Publisher’s Clearinghouse’ telling the individual that they have won a prize and then saying they need to send a cashiers check in order to get that prize,” said the CPD. “We also have had a report that someone from the “Social Security Office” is calling saying that the person’s social security number is no longer good and asking for their number so it can be verified.”

According to the police, the Social Security Office does not call the public for their information.

“These scammers can make it look like they are calling from local numbers or any number they choose,” added the CPD.

Do not provide your personal information or send money to anyone that calls you requesting such information.

Latest Posts: