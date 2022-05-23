ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A scammer has been using the Abilene Police Department’s number to solicit money for unsuspecting victims.

Abilene PD alerted the public to the scam Monday morning, saying the suspect is using their non-emergency number, (325)673-8331, to make the fraudulent calls.

“The Police Department does not solicit money from citizens. Please be aware,” a social media post explains.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is asked to withhold their personal information and hang up the phone.