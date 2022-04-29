SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 80 years after the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs) of West Texas was formed in Sweetwater, they had to go through more twists and turns to get recognized as official aid during World War II than they went through while flying their aircrafts.

Today, these women are known as pioneers and superheroes to all women and girls across the nation. Sometimes, they’re even known simply as “Grandma,” much like KTAB’s Joni McKinnon calls WASP, Mary Putnam Vandeventer.

Saturday, you can attend the WASP Homecoming 80th Anniversary at Avenger Field. Admission is free. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. with plenty of activities and treats.