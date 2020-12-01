WATCH: 2020 Community Foundation of Abilene Annual Luncheon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Community Foundation of Abilene held its Annual Luncheon today. They provided an update from the foundation and introduced new initiatives that will help nonprofits for years to come.

According to Katie Alford, CFA’s President and CEO, the quote on the cover of this year’s annual report directly embodies the message that defines Abilene in 2020.

This year’s annual report contained the following quote on the cover: “Through darkness comes light, through fear comes love and through pain comes triumph. This is the triumph of the human spirit; it is not in a select few, it is in every one of us.”

Darkness did not stop the community, an example of that is “Abilene Gives” raising $1.3 million for 142 area nonprofits and the Support Abilene Fund raised over $72,000 to 31 area nonprofits.

The complete annual report can be found in the following link: CFA Annual Report 2020.

The complete letter from Katie Alford to the Abilene community reads as follows: