WATCH: 2020 Community Foundation of Abilene Annual Luncheon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Community Foundation of Abilene held its Annual Luncheon today. They provided an update from the foundation and introduced new initiatives that will help nonprofits for years to come.
According to Katie Alford, CFA’s President and CEO, the quote on the cover of this year’s annual report directly embodies the message that defines Abilene in 2020.
This year’s annual report contained the following quote on the cover: “Through darkness comes light, through fear comes love and through pain comes triumph. This is the triumph of the human spirit; it is not in a select few, it is in every one of us.”
Darkness did not stop the community, an example of that is “Abilene Gives” raising $1.3 million for 142 area nonprofits and the Support Abilene Fund raised over $72,000 to 31 area nonprofits.
The complete annual report can be found in the following link: CFA Annual Report 2020.
The complete letter from Katie Alford to the Abilene community reads as follows:
The Community Foundation of Abilene empowers people to make a lasting charitable impact on our community. The CFA connects donors to causes they care about, manage strategic investments to preserve the foundation’s endowments, make grants that align with donor intent, respond to community needs and provide philanthropic leadership to enhance Abilene’s future, today. It’s difficult to imagine a more overwhelming year than what we’ve seen transpire in 2020. The year began with a hint of optimism as we looked forward with vibrant expectation of what it could hold. Strategic plans and event themes of Vision 2020 promised a renewed focus on what this community would accomplish. At the Community Foundation, new initiatives were planned and we honed our focus with earnest excitement over the possibilities of what we would achieve.
Then slowly, that focus began to falter. Plans were paused and our vision became heightened as we heard stories of grave need that seemingly surfaced overnight. As a community, we tried to make sense of what was happening around us. The economy was disrupted, our livelihoods halted, and our community challenged. The darkness was deafening and in this darkness, it became clear that our vision of a thriving Abilene, endowed forever would be tested.
Darkness did not stop this community. In the darkness, the light of hope pierced despair. We’ve seen great resilience. We’ve seen people step up in admirable and humbling ways. From the record-breaking performance of Abilene Gives, which dispersed over $1.3 million dollars to area nonprofits to the establishment of the Support Abilene fund, our donors and supporters showed up in unparalleled ways.
As you read the stories of tribulations that lay before numerous organizations this year, I want you to also see the ray of hope and triumph made possible only by our community and donors who remain committed to see a thriving Abilene, endowed forever. As more and more people step up, we want to present a new initiative called “Leave 5” that may ensure the longevity and support the foundation of local causes and organizations. Almost anyone can leave 5% of whatever they have at the end of their lives to causes they are passionate about. Committing to make the pledge today will ensure these organizations are here tomorrow as the sun sets on this monumental year.Katie Alford, President/CEO
