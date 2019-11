ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 3-year-old boy set the bar pretty high for entertainment value at Thursday afternoon’s ACU men’s basketball game.

According to a social media post by ACU, 3-year-old Jack Hall wowed the crowd with his rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before tip-off.

ACU went on to a comfortable 90-58 victory over Champion Christian College at Moody Coliseum.

